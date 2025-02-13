Valentine's Day 2025: 7 thoughtful books to gift your partner  

Valentine's Day gift guides are everywhere. Rather than materialistic gifts that are just show pieces can be anything, But you can gift your partner the best with books. If your partner is a bookworm or wants to start reading books. Here's the best guide for you.

Valentine's Day is a celebration of love and the whole week is dedicated to couples to express their love and comittment for eachother. While this is a western tradition, almost all over the world people celebrate valentine's day. with the growing trend of reading habit, you can take a chance to gift your partner the best gift to cherish for a long time. The book can be of different genres and whatever you give, make sure your partner makes a good use of it at the end of the day.

1. Palace of Illusions:

Palace of Illusions is the best book for everyone to read. This book offers a unique perspective of Mahabharat that no one has ever seen. The perspective of woman can be eye opening when it comes to mythology and many more things. This version offers you a soul healing perspective to look at life.

2. The Daily Stoic:

This book is the best gift if your partner is an overthinker and anxious. This book offers 365 different meditations with different lessons of life. This can make you wiser and gives you the strength to find your purpose of life. Gift this book to your partner if you care for their health and mental well being.

3. The power of your sub conscious mind:

If your partner is someone who overthinks and always stressed, this is the best book. This book gives you the power and guidance to unlock the power you hold inside you. This book helps you manifest your goals with ease and understanding yourself. This book can be the best gift to your partner if you care for their mental well being.

4. Too Good To Be True:

The recently released book 'Too Good To Be True' by Prajakta is a rom com that gives you a feel good vibe after you read it. If your partner loves reading stories, there is no better gift than this book. This story takes you to travel with the characters and gives you a feel good satisfaction.

5. The subtle art of not giving a fuck:

If your partner is carrying the burden of judgements due to past incidents, you can help your partner by gifting this book. This book is not just a book, this is a guide that will set your partner free from the burden they are carrying inside them. This can be a great way of showing your love towards your partner.

6. 2 states:

The book '2 states' by chetan Bhagat is one of the best stories ever. Although this story is made as a film, The book has a separate fanbase. If your partner enjoys reading stories and travelling with the roles. This can be the best gift.

7. Twilight:

The series of Twilight is a great option for the blend of fantasy and love story. If your partner enjoys reading fantasy and magical worlds filled with love. This book gives your partner a great experience rather than just watching a film. This book can stand out among all the books your partner has ever read.

