For a truly traditional Thiruvonam, the day must start with a special breakfast. Here's how you can make the perfect, melt-in-your-mouth Pazham Nurukku at home.

Think of a perfect Thiruvonam morning, and you'll probably picture Pazham Nurukku and Ilayada served with crispy pappadams. While the grand Onam sadya is the star of the afternoon, the day truly begins with this special breakfast. So, this Onam, why not try making a perfect Pazham Nurukku yourself?

Here's what you'll need

Plantains – 5

Jaggery – 1/4 kg

Water – half a glass

Ghee – 2 teaspoons

Thick coconut milk – half a glass

Cardamom powder – 1 teaspoon

Dried ginger and cumin powder – 1 teaspoon

Here's how to make it

First, take five medium-sized plantains. You need to steam them lightly for about two to three minutes. Be careful not to overcook them; they shouldn't turn mushy.

Next, prepare the jaggery syrup. Melt a quarter kilo of jaggery in half a glass of water, then strain it to remove any impurities. Pour this syrup into a heavy-bottomed pan.

Now, cut the steamed plantains into three pieces each and add them to the pan. Let the mixture cook until it thickens nicely.

At this point, add a little ghee to the pan. Once the mixture has reduced, pour in half a glass of thick coconut milk.

Continue to cook until this also thickens and reduces. Add a bit more ghee, followed by the cardamom powder, powdered cumin, and dried ginger powder.

Give everything a good mix and then turn off the flame. Your delicious, sweet Pazham Nurukku is ready to be served!