From stages to symptoms, here’s everything you need to know about menopause

If you are a woman who will soon be hitting menopause, here is all the information you will need to know about menopause better.

As important as menstruation is in the life of any woman, the state of menopause is equally important. Menopause is the condition when the menstrual cycle stops in a woman. This is the last phase of the menstrual cycle. Usually, a woman's menstrual cycle stops during the age of 45-50 years. If they stop menstruating and do not have a cycle for 12 months, they are considered to have entered the menopause phase.

In some women, symptoms of pre-menopause begin to appear after the age of 40. Recognizing the early symptoms of menopause can help in understanding that the menstrual cycle may stop. But every woman's menopause period is different. Here is some information about the symptoms, stages and treatment of menopause.

Stages of menopause: There are three phases of the cessation of the menstrual cycle – pre-menopause, menopause and post-menopause. Three to five years before the onset of menopause, the condition of pre-menopause is formed in a woman's body. This condition can last up to 10 years and after that one enters the phase of menopause. After this comes the stage of post-menopause. Most women do not understand the difference between menopause and pre-menopause.

Symptoms of menopause:

- There is a sudden feeling of feverish heat in it.

- Vaginal changes may occur

- There is more sweating at night.

- There may be sleep problems.

- Emotional changes can happen.

- Irregularities are seen in the menstrual cycle, such as early periods or excessive bleeding.

- More physical discomfort and pain may increase during menstruation.

- Along with fatigue and weakness, there may be pain and stiffness in the joints and bones.

Ways to tackle menopause: To deal with the physical and mental suffering that comes with entering the stage of menopause, there are certain things that should be taken care of.

- After the age of 40, along with taking complete information about menopause from the doctor, a complete health check-up should also be done.

- One should adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid oily spicy food, caffeine, smoking, alcohol and depression.

- Hot flashes can be a problem in the stage of menopause. In such a situation, along with a healthy diet, regular practice of exercise and yoga can keep you healthy.

- Menopause leads to an imbalance of hormones in the body. In such a situation, you can talk to the doctor for a hormone prescription. However, do not consume without a doctor’s consultation. Take medicine only after speaking with your doctor.