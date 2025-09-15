Vishwakarma Puja, honoring the divine architect, falls on September 17, 2025

Vishwakarma Jayanti, also called Vishwakarma Puja, is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the celestial architect and divine engineer of the gods. On this day, people offer prayers to factories, workshops, offices, and even household tools, symbolising gratitude and respect. It is believed that seeking Lord Vishwakarma’s blessings ensures prosperity, professional success, and progress.

In 2025, Vishwakarma Puja falls in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, coinciding with Kanya Sankranti, the astrological event when the Sun enters Virgo. The day is celebrated with enthusiasm across India, as workers, artisans, craftsmen, and professionals pray for growth and well-being in their occupations.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date and Timings

As per Drik Panchang, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Tithi Begins: September 17, 2025, at 12:21 AM

Tithi Ends: September 17, 2025, at 11:39 PM

Since the rituals are performed according to Udaya Tithi (sunrise time), the puja will be celebrated on the same day, September 17, 2025.

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Cleanse the workplace, tools, and machinery beforehand.

Take a ritual bath, wear fresh clothes, and install an idol or picture of Lord Vishwakarma.

Arrange essential puja items such as rice (Akshat), flowers, roli, sandalwood, incense, lamps, fruits, sweets, and Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Ganga water).

Offer flowers, sandalwood, roli, and rice to the deity.

Apply tilak on tools and machinery, and decorate them with flowers.

Perform the aarti while chanting the mantra in reverence to Lord Vishwakarma.

Distribute prasad among family members, colleagues, or workers after completing the rituals.

Why Vishwakarma Puja is Special

The festival is not only a religious occasion but also a tribute to labour, craftsmanship, and skill. By worshipping tools and machinery, people acknowledge the dignity of work and the value of every profession. From large-scale industries to small household workshops, the observance brings together individuals from diverse fields, reinforcing the belief that no occupation is small or insignificant.

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

Lord Vishwakarma is regarded as the architect of the universe. According to mythology, he is credited with designing:

Swarga Lok (the heavenly abode)

Dwarka Nagari (the city of Lord Krishna)

Indra’s Vajra (thunderbolt)

Lord Shiva’s Trishul

Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra

On this day, devotees pray for prosperity, innovation, and steady growth in their professional and personal lives. Worshipping the tools of livelihood symbolises respect for work itself and invokes blessings for happiness and success.