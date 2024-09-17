Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Vishwakarma Puja celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, with rituals, aarti, and reverence for tools. The festival honors his role in craftsmanship and engineering.
     

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is a revered festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and master craftsman of the universe. This year, the festival will be celebrated on September 16, 2024. The puja will commence at 07:53 PM, coinciding with Kanya Sankranti, or Bhadra Sankranti, adding to the day’s religious significance.

    Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

    Lord Vishwakarma is esteemed as the celestial engineer who designed and built the legendary city of Dwarka, the abode of Lord Krishna, and crafted the powerful weapons wielded by the gods. His contributions extend to the architectural marvels of the cosmos, including the creation of diverse structures and tools. As a result, Vishwakarma Puja holds special importance for professionals involved in construction, engineering, design, and manufacturing.

    Craftsmen, engineers, architects, and workers across various industries observe this festival by honoring their tools and machines. The day is marked by prayers for prosperity, success, and growth in their respective trades. It is customary for many to refrain from using their instruments on this day, reflecting their respect and devotion to the deity.

    Rituals and Observances

    The day of Vishwakarma Puja begins with a holy bath, followed by visits to workplaces such as factories, offices, or workshops. Even if a holiday is observed, many devotees make it a point to visit their workspaces to perform the puja. During the rituals, tools, machines, and instruments are worshipped as a tribute to their role in the practitioners' livelihood.

    Devotees offer flowers, akshat (unbroken rice), and diya (oil lamps) lit with desi ghee, along with sweets, while seeking blessings for prosperity and success. Many workplaces install idols of Lord Vishwakarma for collective worship, and cleanliness of the workspace is emphasized to invite good fortune.

    In sum, Vishwakarma Puja is a day of reverence for the divine creator, reflecting the deep connection between craftsmanship, faith, and prosperity. It serves as a reminder of the divine grace that underpins the skills and tools essential for progress in various fields.

    विश्वकर्मा जी की आरती

    जय विश्वकर्मा, जय जय विश्वकर्मा।
     शुभ कारी, जय शुभ कारी।। 

    सृष्टि के कर्ता, जग के विधाता। 
    सकल कला में, श्रेष्ठ दिखाता।। 

    जय विश्वकर्मा, जय जय विश्वकर्मा। 
    शुभ कारी, जय शुभ कारी।। 

    सर्व प्रथम नित्य तुमको ध्यायें। 
    सिद्ध कारी हरि को नमन करें।। 

    जय विश्वकर्मा, जय जय विश्वकर्मा। 
    शुभ कारी, जय शुभ कारी।।

    रचना हो तुम परम पुनीता। 
    तुमसे सुंदरता यह सृष्टि बनी।।

     जय विश्वकर्मा, जय जय विश्वकर्मा। 
    शुभ कारी, जय शुभ कारी।। 

    हे सृष्टिकर्ता, दीन दयाला। 
    हम सब पर करना कृपा निराला।। 

    जय विश्वकर्मा, जय जय विश्वकर्मा।
     शुभ कारी, जय शुभ कारी।।

