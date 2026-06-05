A robot wearing a clown wig accidentally kicked a child during a dance performance at a tourist spot in Xinjiang. The viral video has sparked online debate over safety measures, although reports say the child was not seriously injured.

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked widespread discussion after a dancing robot accidentally kicked a young child during a public performance at a tourist attraction in Xinjiang, China. The robot, dressed in a colorful clown wig, was entertaining visitors when the incident occurred.

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In the clip, the robot can be seen performing energetic dance moves as a crowd watches. As it swings one of its legs during the routine, a child standing nearby is struck in the stomach and falls to the ground. The moment was captured on camera and quickly spread across various social media platforms.

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Child Reportedly Unhurt

According to reports shared online, the child did not suffer any serious injuries and was able to recover shortly after the incident. However, the video has raised concerns about safety measures at public events involving robots and automated performers.

The child's mother reportedly stated that while her son was not seriously hurt, she was disappointed by how slowly staff members responded after the accident. She claimed event personnel did not immediately step in to assist the child, leading to criticism from some viewers online.

Safety Concerns Trigger Online Discussion

The incident has prompted debate about the growing use of robots in entertainment and public spaces. While many social media users described the accident as an unfortunate mishap, others questioned whether better crowd-control measures should have been in place to keep children at a safe distance from moving machines.

As the video continues to attract attention, it serves as a reminder that even seemingly harmless robotic performances may require strict safety precautions to prevent unexpected accidents.