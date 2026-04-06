A social media user's post about a croissant stuffed with gulab jamun has sparked a widespread online debate. This fusion dessert, named "Cromun" by L'Opera Patisserie, has received mixed reactions, with some expressing curiosity and others criticising the unusual combination.

A unusual and surprising dessert combo has sparked controversy on social media after a user uploaded a photo of a weird pastry from her area. Some are enticed by the croissant stuffed with gulab jamun, while others remain sceptical. “In my neighbourhood. A croissant with GulabJamun inside !!!!," said a user who goes by the name @Patralekha2011, on X.

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Reflecting on her taste experience, she stated, "It was sweet and spongy, but not the quintessential gulab jamun. I am biased since I enjoy a traditional croissant." Curious to learn more, she recommended tasting a "Cromun," which the bakery describes as "not quite croissant, not quite gulab jamun."

L'Opera Patisserie has presented the fusion dessert as part of its innovative offerings, putting it within the larger subject of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. The concept combines the buttery, flaky layers of a typical French croissant with the syrup-soaked richness of the popular Indian dessert, gulab jamun, two culinary icons that are rarely seen together.

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Netizens React

Unsurprisingly, the internet has got a lot to say. Reactions varied from curiosity to apparent incredulity, with some users enjoying the novelty and others questioning the necessity to remake a classic.

"I'm dying, how could they do this!," one person said, mocking the unexpected pairing. Another commenter looked more open-minded, saying, "Wow, I'm very fascinated. What was the texture of the gulab jamun on the inside?"

However, not all answers were light-hearted. Some stated, "The manufacturer should be sued for hurting the sentiments of the real gulabjamuns."

Others contended that certain culinary traditions are best left alone. "Geez. It is intended to be consumed with coffee as a bakery dish in the morning. Instead, incorporate Indian delicacies into desserts such as macarons. "Leave the croissant alone," another user said.

The argument underscores a larger trend in the culinary sector, where fusion dishes frequently balance innovation with tradition. Whether the "Cromun" becomes a long-lasting sensation or a passing fad, it has undoubtedly captured attention and sparked discourse on social media.