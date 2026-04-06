A disagreement between two friends in Gurugram's Dhanwapur neighbourhood escalated into a bizarre road rage incident where they repeatedly rammed their Mahindra Scorpio SUVs into each other. A video of the event went viral, but the matter was later settled amicably at a police station without any formal complaint being filed.

A disagreement between two friends turned into an unusual car-ramming incident, with both repeatedly slamming their SUVs into each other on a road in Gurugram's Dhanwapur neighbourhood. A video of the event, which has gone viral on social media, shows two Mahindra Scorpio cars crashing many times, both head-on and from the sides, in the midst of a dusty rural road.

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According to preliminary information, the two drivers, both from Dhanwapur, were involved in a heated disagreement that escalated into a violent exchange. Dinesh Dahiya, a local ward councillor, told PTI that both guys knew each other and were friends. Witnesses claimed the men shouted abuses before chasing each other and repeatedly ramming their vehicles at high speed.

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As per reports, the two men — both locals — are acquaintances who had been involved in an argument that quickly spiralled out of control. Instead of settling their differences peaceably, each got behind the wheel of his Scorpio and turned the village road into what amounted to a demolition derby. Residents who witnessed the spectacle were left scrambling for safety as the two vehicles crashed into each other at high speed, again and again.

According to police, both people were summoned to the station after the incident was reported. However, neither party filed a formal complaint, and the dispute was handled via mutual agreement. The two guys also made a public apology, and their families signed a formal settlement.

Officials said the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear.

How Did Social Media Reacted?

The viral clip has triggered strong reactions online. One user wrote, ''Mirror, mirror on the road... who’s the most entitled of them all? A classic Gurugram face-off where common sense lost to a wrong-turn ego. Driving a Scorpio N doesn't give you a license to ignore the N-S-E-W of traffic laws.'' Another user quipped, ''After thar owners, Scorpio N owners is securing 2nd place and giving though competition. Just a regular day for Thar n Scorpio owners.''