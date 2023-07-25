Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vinegar: Deodorizer to Ant Repellant, 7 surprising household uses beyond kitchen

    Discover the incredible versatility of vinegar. Explore seven unexpected and eco-friendly ways to use vinegar for cleaning, deodorizing, hair care, weed control, and more, unlocking its hidden potential beyond the kitchen.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    Vinegar, a versatile liquid with a tangy taste, is not only a staple in the kitchen but also has numerous practical applications beyond cooking. From cleaning to beauty care, vinegar's acidic properties make it an excellent and eco-friendly solution for a variety of tasks. Whether you're cleaning, gardening, or looking for a natural remedy, vinegar's versatility and effectiveness make it a valuable addition to any home.

    Here are seven surprising uses of vinegar that go beyond the kitchen:

    1. Deodorizer

    Unpleasant odors can linger in various parts of the home, but vinegar can help neutralize them. Whether it's the smell of burnt food in the kitchen or musty odors in a room, placing a bowl of vinegar in the affected area for a few hours can help absorb and eliminate the unwanted smells.

    2. Cleaning Agent

    Vinegar's natural acidity makes it an effective cleaning agent. It can be used to remove stains, grease, and grime from various surfaces, including countertops, glass, and stainless steel. For a simple all-purpose cleaner, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle and use it to clean and disinfect your home.

    3. Fabric Softener

    Commercial fabric softeners often contain chemicals that can irritate the skin and harm the environment. As a natural alternative, add half a cup of vinegar to the rinse cycle of your laundry to soften clothes and reduce static cling. It also helps to break down detergent residue, leaving your garments fresher and cleaner.

    4. Weed Killer

    Vinegar's acidity can be harnessed as a weed killer for unwanted plants in gardens or sidewalks. Fill a spray bottle with undiluted white vinegar and target the base of the weeds. Be cautious, as vinegar can harm surrounding plants, so it's best used in areas away from desirable vegetation.

    5. Hair Rinse

    For those looking for a natural hair care solution, vinegar can work wonders as a hair rinse. Dilute one part vinegar with three parts water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. This helps to remove product buildup, restore pH balance, and leave your hair with a healthy shine.

    6. Fruit and Vegetable Wash

    Vinegar is a cost-effective and safe way to clean fruits and vegetables. Fill a large bowl with water and add a splash of vinegar. Soak your produce for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly to remove pesticides, dirt, and other impurities.

    7. Ant Repellent

    The pungent smell of vinegar can deter ants from invading your home. Wipe down surfaces and areas where ants are frequently seen with a vinegar-water solution. This not only keeps them away but also helps to erase their scent trails, preventing other ants from following.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 7:33 PM IST
