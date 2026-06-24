Vastu Tips: Turn Your Kubera Corner Into Wealth Magnet! Easy Tips Inside
In Vastu Shastra, the 'Kubera Sthan' is the part of your house dedicated to the god of wealth. The North direction is considered the zone of prosperity. Let's check out some simple tips to boost positive energy in your home's Kubera corner.
How to activate the Kubera corner?
Keep the North direction clean and organised
Vastu Shastra says the north direction has the strongest flow of positive energy. So, you must always keep this area clean and organised. Don't dump broken items, junk, or heavy furniture here. A cluttered space blocks the flow of wealth. Keeping the north open and clean boosts positive vibes and brings in more financial opportunities.
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Install a Kubera Yantra
Keep money and safes in the North direction
Vastu experts suggest keeping your cash, jewellery, and important financial documents in the north. If you have a safe or locker at home or in the office, place it so that its door opens towards the north or east. This simple trick is believed to multiply wealth and ensure you remain financially stable.
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Place auspicious symbols in the North direction
Common Vastu mistakes
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