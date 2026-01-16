Vitamin D Deficiency Warning: 8 Early Symptoms You Should Know
Vitamin D deficiency can quietly affect your health long before serious problems appear. Recognizing these eight early symptoms can help you take timely action and prevent long-term complications.
Vitamin D deficiency; Symptoms you shouldn't ignore
Let's look at some signs your body shows when you're low on vitamin D.
Bone pain, muscle weakness
Bone pain, pain in bones and muscles, muscle weakness, arm and leg pain, toothache, and back pain are all signs of vitamin D deficiency.
Excessive fatigue
Feeling overly tired and weak even after getting enough rest could point to a vitamin D deficiency.
Weakened immunity
Constant sneezing, colds, and fevers are signs of low immunity. Vitamin D deficiency can cause a weakened immune system.
Wounds take time to heal
Wounds that take a long time to heal are a symptom that indicates a vitamin D deficiency.
Dry skin
Vitamin D deficiency can potentially cause your skin to become dry.
Itchy skin
Itchy skin and skin that looks older than it is can be due to a vitamin D deficiency.
Hair loss
Some people may also experience hair loss due to a vitamin D deficiency.
Mood swings
Depression, anxiety, and mood swings can also be caused by a vitamin D deficiency.
Please note:
If you notice the above symptoms, do not try to self-diagnose. Be sure to consult a doctor.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.