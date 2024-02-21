Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary: Madhya Pradesh's 'wild' secret is out (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh's Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), nestled in the Vindhyachal range, remains largely unexplored by tourists despite boasting a significant tiger population, over 30 leopards, diverse bird species, and various deer species.

Madhya Pradesh’s Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) is nestled in the lap of the Vindhyachal range. Spread over 132 square kilometres, the sanctuary is divided between two forest divisions -- Dewas and Sehore. What makes this sanctuary special is that it remains mostly unexplored by tourists and that it boasts a sizable tiger population, over 30 leopards (per the last census), bird species, and a variety of deer species, including Chausingha, Blackbuck, and Sambhar. But what truly makes this dry deciduous forest a visual treat and a thrilling wildlife experience, is its thick teakwood and tendu forests.

Dewas's District Forest Officer Pradeep Mishra calls it a "haven for wildlife, particularly bird watchers".

"Not many are aware of this small yet beautiful sanctuary, which is at a drivable distance from Madhya Pradesh's four major cities -- Indore, Bhopal, Dewas, and Ujjain. It is within two to three hours of drive from these cities. Still untouched by the tourists, KWS is a treasure trove for wildlife lovers, especially bird watchers," he told Asianet Newsable.

Once you enter the sanctuary gate, you get to drive for about two-and-a-half kilometres to the main gate where the tourist accommodation is located. Not only wildlife, KWS also offers a glimpse of religion and history. A river flows behind the tents and the cottages.

The Bal Ganga temple is located along the banks of the river. Although the temple is not too old, but locals claim that some stone sculptures of gods and goddesses there are said to be from the Parmar Dynasty, which ruled Malwa and surrounding areas in west-central India between the ninth and 14th centuries.

Talking about this spot, KWS ranger Bheem Singh said, "These (sculptures) were excavated when the tent construction was in place. We haven't excavated more, but there could be a possibility of more such sculptures underneath. It is believed that these may be from the Parmar Dynasty.” Mishra further said that carbon dating of the sculptures is being done to trace their origins.

However, the centre of attraction at the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary remains the safari that takes you through the jungles traversing natural nallahs, grasslands, and more.

“Unlike what you would get at the tiger reserves or national parks, the safari here is small in duration. Nonetheless, it shows you the best that nature has to offer. If luck’s on your side, you'll catch a predator’s sighting in its natural habitat. It’s also the first Western MP jungle that has tiger sightings to offer," Mishra said.

The sanctuary, which is being promoted as an eco-tourism hub, is expecting weekend tourists. Last year, it had over 1,000 registered tourists who arrived. This year, it is aiming much higher. Talks are underway with private entities to start resorts around the sanctuary.

Nearest Railway Station: Indore junction (118 Km)

Nearest Bus Terminal: Indore (118 Km)

Nearest Airport: Bhopal (123.9 Km)

Best Time to Visit: October to March