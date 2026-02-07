Spain blends timeless history with vibrant culture, flavourful cuisine and festive traditions. From historic cities and stunning beaches to art, festivals and food, the country offers an unforgettable travel experience for every kind of traveller.

Spain is a country that effortlessly blends old-world charm with modern energy, offering travellers a rich and varied experience at every turn. From sun-soaked Mediterranean beaches and flamenco-filled streets to medieval towns, grand cathedrals and cutting-edge cities, the country presents a fascinating mix of tradition and innovation. Its vibrant lifestyle is reflected in lively plazas, historic neighbourhoods and contemporary art scenes that coexist seamlessly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Deeply rooted in history yet refreshingly modern, Spain is celebrated for its colourful festivals, diverse regional cultures and world-renowned cuisine. Each region has its own distinct identity, shaped by centuries of Roman, Moorish and European influences. Whether it is savouring tapas in a bustling market, admiring architectural masterpieces, or simply soaking in the relaxed pace of life, Spain offers an unforgettable travel experience that appeals equally to history lovers, food enthusiasts, art admirers and leisure travellers.

A Brief History Of Spain

Spain’s history spans thousands of years and has been shaped by multiple civilisations.

Antiquity: The Romans ruled Hispania, introducing Latin, legal systems and infrastructure. Following the collapse of the Roman Empire, the region came under Visigothic rule.

Al-Andalus And The Reconquista: Muslim rule from 711 brought cultural, scientific and architectural growth, followed by centuries of Christian reconquest.

The Spanish Empire: After 1492, Spain emerged as a global power during its Golden Age of art, exploration and empire.

Modern Era: Following decline, civil war and dictatorship, Spain transitioned into a democratic nation after 1975.

Top Places To Visit In Spain

Madrid: The capital city, known for royal palaces, world-class museums and vibrant nightlife.

Barcelona: Famous for Gaudí’s architectural masterpieces, including the Sagrada Família, and its lively beach culture.

Seville: The heart of Andalusia, celebrated for flamenco, historic cathedrals and Moorish palaces.

Granada: Home to the stunning Alhambra complex, reflecting Spain’s rich Islamic heritage.

Valencia: A blend of futuristic architecture and traditional festivals such as Las Fallas.

San Sebastián: Renowned for its scenic coastline, beaches and exceptional food scene.

Ibiza and Formentera: Known for vibrant nightlife, secluded coves and beautiful beaches.

Mallorca: Popular for its grand cathedral, charming mountain villages and scenic coastline.

Things To Do In Spain

Watch Flamenco: Experience authentic flamenco performances in cities like Seville or Granada.

Attend Festivals: Take part in iconic celebrations such as La Tomatina, the Running of the Bulls and regional cultural festivals.

Relax On Beaches: Unwind along the Costa del Sol and other scenic Mediterranean coastlines.

Explore Vineyards: Visit the wine regions of La Rioja for vineyard tours and tastings.

Football Experiences: Tour legendary stadiums like Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabéu.

Art And Museums: Discover world-famous collections at museums such as the Prado and Reina Sofía.

Hiking And Nature: Go hiking in the Pyrenees, Sierra Nevada or along coastal and countryside trails.

Winter Sports: Enjoy skiing and snowboarding in mountain regions like the Sierra Nevada during winter.

Best Time To Visit Spain

Spring (March to May): Pleasant weather, blooming landscapes and manageable crowds make it ideal for sightseeing.

Autumn (September to November): Comfortable temperatures and fewer tourists, perfect for city tours and cultural travel.

Summer (June to August): Extremely hot in southern regions, but suitable for beach holidays and island destinations.

Winter (December to February): Mild in cities like Madrid and Barcelona, ideal for urban travel and winter sports in mountain regions.

How Indians Can Travel To Spain?

Visa

Indian passport holders require a Schengen visa to travel to Spain.

The visa permits travel within Spain and other Schengen countries for up to 90 days.

Applications must be submitted through authorised visa centres with documents such as a travel itinerary, accommodation proof, travel insurance and financial statements.

Flights

Spain is well connected to India via major international hubs.

While there are no direct flights, one-stop connections via Dubai, Doha, Istanbul, Frankfurt or Paris are commonly available.

Major entry points include Madrid and Barcelona.

Currency And Payments

Spain’s official currency is the Euro (€).

Credit and debit cards are widely accepted across cities, though it is advisable to carry some cash for small towns, taxis and local markets.

Forex cards are convenient and widely used by Indian travellers.

Connectivity

Local SIM cards and eSIMs are easily available at airports and city centres.

Affordable data plans make navigation and communication easy, and free Wi-Fi is widely available in hotels, cafés and public spaces.

Getting Around In Spain

Spain has an efficient and traveller-friendly transport system, making it easy to explore both cities and regions.

Trains: Spain’s high-speed AVE trains connect major cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Valencia quickly and comfortably. Regional trains are ideal for shorter journeys.

Metro And Buses: Cities like Madrid and Barcelona have extensive metro and bus networks that are affordable and easy to use. Tourist travel cards are available for unlimited rides.

Domestic Flights: For longer distances or island travel, domestic flights connect mainland Spain with destinations such as Ibiza, Mallorca and the Canary Islands.

Taxis And Ride Services: Taxis are widely available and metered. Ride-hailing services like Uber and Cabify operate in major cities.

Car Rentals: Hiring a car is a good option for exploring rural areas, coastal regions and smaller towns. Indian travellers can use an International Driving Permit (IDP) along with their Indian licence.

Walking And Cycling: Many Spanish cities are pedestrian-friendly, and cycling is popular, with dedicated bike lanes in urban areas.

Where To Stay?

Spain offers accommodation options for every budget.

Choose from luxury hotels, boutique stays, hostels and serviced apartments.

Staying in central city locations is ideal for sightseeing, public transport and connectivity.

Coastal towns and islands also offer resorts and beachside stays for leisure travellers.

What To Eat?

Spanish cuisine is rich, flavourful and regionally diverse.

Must-try dishes include paella, tapas, tortilla española, gazpacho and churros with chocolate.

Fresh seafood is popular in coastal regions.

Vegetarian options are increasingly available, especially in larger cities and tourist areas.

Why You Should Visit Spain?

Spain is a destination that truly offers something for every traveller. Its rich history, warm hospitality, stunning landscapes and lively culture create a perfect balance of relaxation and exploration. Whether you are seeking art, adventure, food or festivals, Spain promises experiences that stay with you long after the journey ends.