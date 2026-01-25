Tucked away in the sparkling waters of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands stand out as one of India’s most captivating travel destinations.

With pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, dense rainforests and vibrant marine life, the islands offer a rare blend of untouched nature and serene beauty.

Rich in history and alive with adventure, this tropical archipelago is ideal for travellers seeking both relaxation and exploration, promising an escape that is as peaceful as it is unforgettable.