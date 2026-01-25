- Home
Explore the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a tropical paradise with pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, thrilling adventures, rich history, and vibrant culture. Perfect for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and history enthusiasts.
A Tropical Jewel in the Bay of Bengal
Tucked away in the sparkling waters of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands stand out as one of India’s most captivating travel destinations.
With pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, dense rainforests and vibrant marine life, the islands offer a rare blend of untouched nature and serene beauty.
Rich in history and alive with adventure, this tropical archipelago is ideal for travellers seeking both relaxation and exploration, promising an escape that is as peaceful as it is unforgettable.
A Journey Through History
Ancient Roots: Indigenous tribes such as the Andamanese and Nicobarese have inhabited the islands for thousands of years. The Chola Dynasty used the islands as a naval base in the 11th century.
Colonial Period: The British established a settlement in 1789 and turned the islands into a penal colony in 1858. The Cellular Jail was completed in 1906.
World War II: The islands were occupied by Japan and later handed over to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army in 1943.
After Independence: The islands became part of India in 1947 and a Union Territory in 1956.
Today: The Union Territory comprises 572 islands, with tourism and strategic defence playing key roles.
Top Places to Visit in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Port Blair: The capital city and main gateway to the islands. Key attractions include the Cellular Jail, Samudrika Marine Museum, and vibrant local markets. A must-visit for history and culture enthusiasts.
Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep): Famous for its stunning beaches: Radhanagar Beach (Beach No. 7), known for sunsets; Elephant Beach for water sports; and Kalapathar Beach with black rocks and clear waters.
Neil Island (Shaheed Dweep): Known for peaceful beaches like Bharatpur Beach (water activities), Laxmanpur Beach (natural bridge at low tide), and Sitapur Beach (perfect for sunrise views).
Ross Island: Once the British administrative headquarters, now features ruins set amidst scenic landscapes.
North Bay Island: Ideal for snorkelling, scuba diving, and exploring coral reefs.
Baratang Island: Famous for limestone caves and dense mangroves.
Chidiya Tapu (Bird Island): Renowned for dense forests, a mini-zoo, and breathtaking sunsets.
Things to Do in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Scuba Diving and Snorkelling: Explore vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life around Havelock Island, North Bay Island, and Neil Island. Perfect for both beginners and experienced divers.
Water Sports: Enjoy activities like sea walking, kayaking, jet skiing, and parasailing at popular beaches such as Elephant Beach and Bharatpur Beach.
Beach Hopping: Relax or take long walks along pristine beaches like Radhanagar Beach, Kalapathar Beach, Laxmanpur Beach, and Sitapur Beach. Ideal for photography, sunsets, and sunrises.
Island Exploration: Visit Ross Island to see colonial-era ruins, Baratang Island for limestone caves and mangrove forests, and Chidiya Tapu for bird watching and nature trails.
Cultural and Historical Tours: Explore Cellular Jail in Port Blair and attend the light and sound show to learn about India’s freedom struggle. Visit local markets for handicrafts and souvenirs.
Trekking and Nature Walks: Discover tropical forests, mangroves, and scenic trails across the islands, including Mount Harriet National Park and forested areas in Havelock Island.
Sunset and Sunrise Watching: Enjoy spectacular views at Radhanagar Beach, Sitapur Beach, and Chidiya Tapu, perfect for photography and peaceful moments.
Best Time to Visit
October to May: Ideal for sightseeing, water sports, and beach activities.
Pleasant Weather: Clear skies, moderate temperatures, and low rainfall.
June to September: Monsoon season with heavy rains and rough seas.
Limited Activities: Travel, trekking, and water sports are challenging during monsoons.
Peak Season: November to February is especially popular for tourism due to comfortable weather.
Getting Around
Inter-Island Travel: Primarily via ferries and boats, with both government and private operators.
Local Transport: Taxis, auto-rickshaws, and rental two-wheelers are widely available for getting around the islands.
Air Connectivity: Port Blair is well connected by flights to major Indian cities, making access easy and convenient.
Travel Tips: Ferry schedules may vary with weather conditions, especially during the monsoon season.
Flexibility: Renting scooters or bikes is recommended for exploring islands like Havelock and Neil at your own pace.
Where to Stay?
Budget Options: Guesthouses and government lodges available across Port Blair and other islands.
Mid-Range Stays: Comfortable hotels and resorts catering to families and solo travellers.
Luxury Resorts: Beachfront resorts on Havelock and Neil Islands offering premium amenities and scenic views.
Eco-Resorts: Popular on Havelock and Neil for a sustainable, nature-focused experience.
Port Blair Accommodation: Wide variety of hotels suitable for all budgets and preferences.
Tips: Book in advance during peak season (November to February) to secure the best stays.
What to Eat?
Seafood Specialties: Fresh fish, prawns, crabs, and lobsters prepared in local, Indian, and continental styles.
Coconut-Based Curries: A signature of Andaman cuisine, often served with rice or seafood.
Grilled and Fried Seafood: Popular at beachside restaurants and resorts.
Local and International Cuisine: Cafés and restaurants serve South Indian, North Indian, and continental dishes for all tastes.
Must-Try Dishes: Fish curry, crab masala, coconut prawn curry, and seafood thali.
Why You Should Visit?
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a paradise for nature lovers. With crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches, lush forests, and vibrant coral reefs, the islands offer some of the most pristine natural landscapes in India. Whether it’s relaxing by the shore or exploring hidden coves, the scenery here is unforgettable.
For adventure enthusiasts, the islands provide a wide range of activities. From scuba diving and snorkelling in coral-rich waters to trekking through tropical forests and enjoying various water sports, there’s no shortage of ways to add excitement to your trip. Every island offers unique opportunities to explore both land and sea.
