Hyderabad is gaining more buzz about Halloween these days. Apart from its beautiful culture and nightlife, it holds a place in the list of the towns to enjoy beautiful festivals like Halloween. Spooky parties, themed events, the city has it all for thrill-seekers and fun-lovers alike. Here is a list of the seven events in Hyderabad that must be captured by your presence if you want to celebrate Halloween this year.

Top 7 Exciting Halloween Events in Hyderabad:

1. Spooky House Experiences at Novotel

Undoubtedly, Novotel Hyderabad hosts a haunted house experience during Halloween. It is designed as quite an initiative where chilling decorations, live actors, and spine-chilling sounds create thrill-seekers. Family and group fun-loving people would get guided tours and also get to take some Instagram-worthy spooky moments.

2. Halloween Night at Hard Rock Cafe

Banjara Hills' Hard Rock Cafe is quite famous for organizing themed Halloween parties. Expect a full view of live DJ performances, costume contests, and specific Halloween cocktails during the event. The cafe usually encourages its clients to don the best and scariest costume, with prizes for the best costumes to add a bit of fun.

3. Creepy Trivia & Quiz Nights at The Hoppery

For those who love brains, as opposed to screams, during this Halloween month, The Hoppery is hosting spooky trivia and quiz nights for October. Teams can battle out over Halloween-themed questions with craft beer and themed snacks. Mixing fun, socializing, and a little Halloween spirit sounds like a good deal.

4. Costume Parties at Heart Cup Coffee

Heart Cup Coffee is known for frequently conducting Halloween costume parties with live music and interactive games. It is an opportunity for the participants to display their creative side and meet other enthusiasts. This is also accompanied by decoration of the indoors to a Halloween feel, setting the stage for memorable photo-capture moments.

5. Ghost Walks in Old City

For history puffs, celebrating Halloween in Hyderabad's Old City is through ghost walks. The participants would go through haunted forts, alleys and old mansions and listen to the legends and mysteries associated with the same. It is indeed a spooky yet educative event to thrill seekers who are high on history.

6. Escape Rooms Adventures at Mystery Rooms

Mystery Rooms Hyderabad has planned Halloween escape room challenges offering participants some time-and-puzzle based challenge scenarios dubbed haunted. Escape room experiences are interactive and best for friends or families willing to mix a little adventure with spookiness.

7. Halloween Brunches and High Teas

Brunches or high teas on Halloween are at the few luxury hotels in Hyderabad, like Taj Deccan and ITC Kakatiya. Such parties are focused around desserts decorated according to the theme, whilst consuming dishes made from pumpkin and other facilities in putting together such treats. These events fit into the category for family and casual-celebration drinking.