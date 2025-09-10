Image Credit : Instagram

The eerie farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring—Hollywood’s most successful horror franchise—is set to go under the hammer this Halloween. The infamous Rhode Island property, located in Burrillville, is scheduled for a foreclosure auction on October 31, 2025, making for one of the spookiest real estate sales in recent memory.

The farmhouse, once home to the Perron family whose paranormal experiences became the foundation of the franchise, will be auctioned by JJManning Auctioneers at 11 a.m. local time. The company has suggested that the sale is likely to attract horror enthusiasts, investors, and tourism operators keen on turning the haunted home into a commercial attraction.