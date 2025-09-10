- Home
Conjuring Farm House Set for Auction THIS Halloween: A chilling piece of Hollywood horror history is making headlines once again, sparking curiosity among fans and collectors as whispers of its fate swirl ahead of a dramatic turn
Conjuring
The eerie farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring—Hollywood’s most successful horror franchise—is set to go under the hammer this Halloween. The infamous Rhode Island property, located in Burrillville, is scheduled for a foreclosure auction on October 31, 2025, making for one of the spookiest real estate sales in recent memory.
The farmhouse, once home to the Perron family whose paranormal experiences became the foundation of the franchise, will be auctioned by JJManning Auctioneers at 11 a.m. local time. The company has suggested that the sale is likely to attract horror enthusiasts, investors, and tourism operators keen on turning the haunted home into a commercial attraction.
Conjuring House
A House That Built a Franchise
The Perron family’s chilling story inspired James Wan’s 2013 The Conjuring, which not only terrified audiences but also ignited a billion-dollar horror universe. Since then, the franchise has expanded to nine films, including The Nun and Annabelle, grossing more than USD 2.3 billion worldwide.
Known variously over the centuries as Richardson House, Arnold Estate, and Old Brook Farm, the property is now most famously referred to as “The Conjuring House.” Built in 1736 on 8.5 acres, the farmhouse offers 14 rooms, including three bedrooms, a library, several living areas, and one and a half bathrooms. While the amenities sound ordinary enough, its legend is anything but—paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed the house was haunted by spirits linked to a woman named Bathsheba Sherman, believed to have been a witch.
Conjuring 1 House
From Real Estate to Ghost Tourism
The farmhouse last changed hands in May 2022, when Boston-based developer Jacqueline Nunez purchased it for USD 1.5 million. Nunez turned the property into a paranormal tourism destination, offering overnight stays and ghost-hunting experiences. However, her tenure quickly became controversial.
She reportedly clashed with staff, at one point justifying the dismissal of a manager by claiming a ghost had “warned” her of theft. Later, she was arrested for DUI, and her entertainment license was revoked. Mounting lawsuits, unpaid wages, and mortgage defaults eventually pushed the business into financial collapse, paving the way for the current foreclosure auction.
Conjuring House Photo
The Enduring Fascination
Despite its troubled ownership history, the farmhouse continues to captivate horror fans worldwide. The idea of owning—or at least bidding on—the house that inspired a global franchise is expected to draw significant attention on Halloween. Whether it ends up in private hands or as a public attraction, the “Conjuring” farmhouse seems destined to remain a centerpiece of paranormal lore.