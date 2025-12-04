English

7 Best Biryani Recipes for Winter

Biryani is a delightful meal for any season, but its warmth is especially welcome in winter. Here are seven delicious biryani varieties perfect for the cold weather.

Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:our own
Kolkata Biryani

Inspired by Awadhi cuisine, Kolkata biryani features potatoes alongside meat (usually goat or chicken). It is traditionally flavored with rose water and saffron.

Thalassery Biryani

From Kerala's Malabar region, Thalassery biryani is made with Kaima rice and flavored with a unique blend of spices like fennel seeds, cloves, and cinnamon.

Ambur Biryani

Originating from Tamil Nadu, Ambur biryani uses short-grain seeraga samba rice and is prepared with a special blend of spices, including star anise, bay leaves, and mace.

Sindhi Biryani

Sindhi biryani blends Basmati rice with marinated meat (typically goat or chicken), yogurt, and a mix of spices such as cumin, coriander, and mint.

Malabar Biryani

From Kerala's Malabar region, this biryani is notable for its use of small-grain Kaima or Jeerakasala rice, and rich spices like cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Lucknowi (Awadhi) Biryani

This biryani from India's Awadh region is distinguished by its slow-cooked meat, aromatic rice, and the use of saffron and rose water.

Dum Pukht Biryani

Hailing from the royal kitchens of Awadh, this biryani is known for its 'dum pukht' slow-cooking technique. It involves layering meat and rice.

