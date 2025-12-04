Biryani is a delightful meal for any season, but its warmth is especially welcome in winter. Here are seven delicious biryani varieties perfect for the cold weather.
Inspired by Awadhi cuisine, Kolkata biryani features potatoes alongside meat (usually goat or chicken). It is traditionally flavored with rose water and saffron.
From Kerala's Malabar region, Thalassery biryani is made with Kaima rice and flavored with a unique blend of spices like fennel seeds, cloves, and cinnamon.
Originating from Tamil Nadu, Ambur biryani uses short-grain seeraga samba rice and is prepared with a special blend of spices, including star anise, bay leaves, and mace.
Sindhi biryani blends Basmati rice with marinated meat (typically goat or chicken), yogurt, and a mix of spices such as cumin, coriander, and mint.
This biryani from India's Awadh region is distinguished by its slow-cooked meat, aromatic rice, and the use of saffron and rose water.
