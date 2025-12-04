- Home
- Sports
- 5 Fascinating Insights Into Mikel Arteta’s Private World Of Discipline, Faith, Fitness And Family Balance
5 Fascinating Insights Into Mikel Arteta’s Private World Of Discipline, Faith, Fitness And Family Balance
Away from the touchline, Mikel Arteta lives with discipline and style. His fitness, home, and family life reveal a manager who thrives on balance.
Fitness Routine That Mirrors His Coaching Discipline
Mikel Arteta maintains a strict fitness regime, often beginning his day with cardio and strength training. He believes that physical sharpness translates into mental clarity, a philosophy he applies both to himself and his players. His workouts include running, cycling, and functional exercises designed to build endurance. Even during hectic match weeks, he carves out time for training, showing the same discipline he demands from Arsenal’s squad
A Stylish London Mansion Offering Privacy And Comfort
Arteta resides in a modern mansion in London, reflecting understated elegance rather than flamboyance. The property features spacious living areas, a private gym, and landscaped gardens that provide a retreat from the intensity of Premier League life. Privacy is central — tall hedges and secure design allow him to enjoy family time away from public glare
Family Life Anchored By His Wife And Children
Married to Lorena Bernal, a Spanish actress and model, Arteta is a devoted family man. The couple share three children, and Arteta often emphasizes how family stability fuels his professional success. His wife and kids are frequently seen supporting him at matches, but at home, he prioritizes being present — whether helping with school routines or enjoying quiet evenings together
Personal Interests Beyond Football
While football dominates his schedule, Arteta has cultivated hobbies that keep him grounded. He is passionate about golf, often playing to unwind and sharpen focus. He also enjoys reading on leadership and psychology, reflecting his curiosity about human behavior — insights that feed into his management style. These interests highlight his belief in continuous growth beyond the pitch.
Values, Charity And Long-Term Vision
Arteta’s lifestyle is not only about fitness and comfort. He has been involved in charitable initiatives, supporting causes related to children and education. His values emphasize discipline, humility, and giving back. Looking ahead, he envisions a future where he continues to shape football, whether through coaching or broader leadership roles. His off-field life demonstrates that success is built on balance, responsibility, and vision
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.