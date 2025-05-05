Travel Guide: 7 places to visit in the United Kingdom THIS summer; Check here
Discover 7 must-visit UK destinations this summer—from coastal hikes and historic cities to hidden art parks and unique offshore stays. Perfect for nature lovers, culture seekers, and adventurers
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
UK Summer travel
Travel Guide: Summer 2025 is an excellent time to explore the UK, with a variety of destinations offering unique experiences. Here are seven top places to consider for your summer adventure
South West Coast Path, England
Stretching 630 miles through Somerset, Devon, Cornwall, and Dorset, the South West Coast Path offers breathtaking coastal views, charming villages, and diverse wildlife. With the upcoming release of the film The Salt Path, inspired by Raynor Winn's memoir, interest in this trail is expected to rise.
Jupiter Artland, West Lothian, Scotland
Located near Edinburgh, Jupiter Artland is a 100-acre sculpture park featuring works by renowned artists like Antony Gormley and Anish Kapoor. Described as “extraordinary,” it's a perfect blend of art and nature, open from May to September.
Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, Wales
This picturesque seaside town is known for its rich history, including repelling the last attempted invasion of Britain in 1797. With scenic coastal paths and a vibrant community, Fishguard offers a blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage.
Stoke-on-Trent, England
Celebrating its centenary as a city in 2025, Stoke-on-Trent, known as "The Potteries," offers a rich ceramic heritage. The city will host exhibitions, music festivals, and street theatre, culminating in the first-ever Stoke-on-Trent Day on June 5
Seymour Tower, Jersey
For a unique stay, consider Seymour Tower, an 18th-century granite watchtower located 1.5 miles offshore. Accessible only at low tide with a guide, it offers a rustic yet adventurous experience, including foraging oysters for dinner.
Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire
Once considered the UK's best-kept secret, Saltburn is gaining popularity for its charming beaches and Victorian architecture. While locals have mixed feelings about the influx of tourists, it's still a delightful seaside destination.
York, England
With its medieval walls, historic architecture, and vibrant cultural scene, York is a perennial favorite. In 2025, it's recognized as one of the top places to visit in the UK, offering a mix of history and modern attractions.