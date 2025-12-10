- Home
The list of the most popular Indian series of 2025 is out, based on views from over 250 million monthly IMDb users. Only shows rated above 6 made the cut, with crime thrillers dominating the rankings.
10. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter
At number 10 on IMDb's list of most-watched series of 2025 is Pankaj Tripathi's web series Criminal Justice: A Family Matter. You can watch it on Jio Hotstar.
9. The Family Man Season 3
Manoj Bajpayee's series The Family Man Season 3 is 9th on IMDb's 2025 most-watched list. It can be watched on Prime Video.
8. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is 8th on IMDb's list of most-watched Indian series of 2025. You can watch it on Netflix.
7. Special Ops Season 2
The web series Special Ops Season 2 can be watched on Jio Hotstar. It's ranked 7th on IMDb's list of most-watched series of 2025.
6. Khauf
Rajat Kapoor's web series Khauf can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. It's ranked sixth on IMDb's list of most-watched series of 2025.
5. Mandala Murders
Vaani Kapoor's web series Mandala Murders is on Netflix. This crime thriller is ranked fifth on IMDb's list of most-watched series.
4. Panchayat Season 4
Neena Gupta's series Panchayat Season 4 is fourth on IMDb's list of popular Indian series. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
3. Paatal Lok Season 2
Jaideep Ahlawat's web series Paatal Lok Season 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. It's third on IMDb's list of most-watched Indian series of 2025.
2. Black Warrant
Black Warrant is second on IMDb's list of popular and most-watched series of 2025. You can watch Jahaan Kapoor's series on Netflix.
1. The Bads of Bollywood
Lakshya Lalwani's web series The Bads of Bollywood tops IMDb's list of most-watched series of 2025. You can watch it on Netflix.
