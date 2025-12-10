- Home
As 2025 nears its end and New Year 2026 approaches, celebrations are in full swing. In the entertainment world, several leading actresses—from Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt—remained largely absent from screens this year.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor had no film releases in 2025, staying completely away from the big screen. However, reports suggest she will return strong in 2026, with her upcoming film Atha set to hit theatres and create box-office buzz.
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji, who now appears on screen only occasionally, had no film release in 2025. However, she is set to return in 2026 with Mardaani 3, where she will once again deliver a powerful performance.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor was completely absent from the screen in 2025. She now prioritises her family life and appears in fewer films than before. As of now, Kareena has no confirmed upcoming movie projects.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone also had no film release in 2025. However, she is set to make a strong comeback in 2026 with her much-awaited film King, which is expected to create a big impact at the box office.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s magic was missing from the box office in 2025, as she had no releases this year. But she is all set for a powerful comeback in 2026 with her upcoming film Love & War.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is now more active in Hollywood than Bollywood and hasn’t appeared in a Hindi film for quite some time. As of now, she has no Bollywood releases lined up for 2026.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif also had no film release in 2025. And according to ongoing buzz, it’s possible she may not have any movie release in 2026 either, as she currently has no confirmed projects lined up.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hasn’t had a film release in quite some time, and current reports suggest there’s very little chance of any new project from her hitting the screens in the near future.
