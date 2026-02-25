Early Signs of Cervical Cancer Every Woman Should Know
Cervical cancer, caused by high-risk HPV, often shows no early symptoms. Key warning signs include abnormal bleeding and pelvic pain. Regular Pap smears, HPV tests, and vaccination help detect and prevent it early.
Cervical Cancer: Don't ignore these symptoms
Cervical cancer is a cancer that starts in the cells of the cervix. The cervix is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. A sexually transmitted infection called Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common cause.
It can cause changes in the cells of the cervix and lead to cancer
The good news is that you can prevent cervical cancer. A long-lasting infection from a high-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) causes it. HPV itself is very common and can change the cells in the cervix, which can then turn into cancer.
The HPV vaccine
Getting the HPV vaccine is one of the best ways to protect yourself. It's especially important if you are sexually active. The vaccine protects you from different types of the HPV virus that are known to cause cervical cancer.
Cervical screening
Cervical screening is a very important step for prevention. Many young women avoid Pap smears thinking they are uncomfortable or painful. But remember, cervical cancer often shows no symptoms in its early stages.
Regular screening tests
Regular Pap smears can find changes in your cervix that might become cancerous. Doctors often combine this with an HPV test to look for high-risk HPV strains. This combined test is generally recommended for women over 30 years of age.
Here are the symptoms of cervical cancer
The earlier doctors find any pre-cancerous changes in the cervix, the easier the treatment becomes. This also greatly increases the chances of a complete recovery.
Irregular bleeding
Don't ignore any unusual bleeding, especially if it happens between your periods or after menopause. While irregular bleeding isn't always a sign of cervical cancer, it's important to get it checked.
Increased or foul-smelling vaginal discharge
Bleeding after sex or unusual pain during it could be a warning sign. Also, pay attention to vaginal discharge that's more than your usual. If the discharge increases, has a bad smell, or contains blood, it could be a symptom of cervical cancer.
Pain in the pelvic area
You should also watch out for pain in your pelvic area, or pain and discomfort when you urinate. Even frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs) need attention. Losing weight without trying and feeling extremely tired can also be signs of cervical cancer.
