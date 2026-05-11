A momo recipe is going viral, and for good reason! You can make these delicious dumplings at home without kneading dough, making wrappers, or even using a steamer. It's super easy, healthy, and ready in minutes.

Easy Dumpling Recipe at Home: If you love momos but find them too much of a hassle to make at home, and you're trying to avoid unhealthy street-side options, then we've found a viral recipe that's a total game-changer. With this method, you can make tasty dumplings or momos in a jiffy, without any kneading, wrapping, or steaming. The best part? You don't need a steamer or have to prepare a separate maida dough. These dumplings are soft on the outside and packed with flavour inside.

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Instagram's “Viral Momo Recipes”

An Instagram page called myflavourfuljourney shared this viral momo recipe. The video shows how you can whip up healthy and tasty momos without the usual fuss. The recipe is blowing up on social media, with over 3 lakh people already liking the video. Here's what you'll need:

For the filling

1 small capsicum, finely chopped

A little bit of cabbage

A little bit of purple cabbage

1 carrot, grated

1 onion, finely chopped

1-2 tsp chopped ginger-garlic

1 tbsp Schezwan sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder

Other ingredients

Grated paneer

Spring onions

Dry flour (maida)

Water

Read more- Vegetable Momos Recipe: This quick recipe will make you a fan!

Easy Steps to Make These Viral Momos