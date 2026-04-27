Authorities in Kanpur raided an illegal momo manufacturing facility, discovering "extremely unhygienic conditions." The UP Food Safety Department ordered the unit's immediate closure and destroyed 20 kg of unwholesome momos and 20 litres of harmful chutney. A video of the raid shared by FSSAI has gone viral, raising public health concerns.

When authorities raided yet another momo manufacturing facility and discovered some of the most dubious conditions under which the snack was being prepared, it was nothing short of a nightmare for a nation that has grown to love the Tibetan snack. A terrifying video of Uttar PradeshFood Safety Department personnel investigating an illicit momo and chutney production facility in Kanpur's Naubasta was recently posted online by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The raid took place on Saturday, April 25, according to the footage.

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Reportedly, what the authorities found at the unit was chaos being readied in the name of food. Flies were said to be flying around, and the room was filled with unsteamed momo stored on the floor. An official was also discussing the unpleasant odour that the substances were producing, as can be heard in the video.

In the end, the state Food Safety Department ordered "immediate closure of the establishment" after concluding that the unit was operating in "extremely unhygienic conditions." Additionally, "20 kg of unwholesome momos and 20 litres of harmful coloured chutney" were ordered and destroyed on-site by the department.

As per FSSAI, official samples have been dispatched to the State Food Laboratory for testing, whereas a formal improvement notice has also been issued to the operators.

“Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur. The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department conducted a raid on an illegal momos and chutney manufacturing unit in Naubasta, Kanpur. The inspection revealed that the facility was operating in extremely unhygienic conditions. In the interest of public health, the department ordered the immediate closure of the establishment and oversaw the on-site destruction of 20kg of unwholesome momos and 20 litres of harmful, coloured chutney. Official samples have been dispatched to the State Food Laboratory for testing, and a formal improvement notice has been issued to the operators. #FSSAIAction #FSSAIinStates,” the post read.

Watch Viral Video

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘FSSAI’. It was shared a day ago and pulled many views from people.

Internet Reacts

The video is receiving a lot of responses as it goes viral. While some called for more of these raids around the country, the majority voiced worries about the health risks that these units provide.

“The Indian Government really wants 1.5 billion to decrease to 75 crores. Why are we not being stricter with such offenders,” a user asked. “This is the condition of every intersection momo person, not only Kanpur, there should be a check everywhere,” added another.