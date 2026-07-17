A nasal spray with the 'love hormone' Oxytocin is creating a huge buzz online. Netizens are calling it 'Kamdev's spray'. But what does science say? Can this spray actually fix your relationship, or is it just a marketing gimmick?

Fought with your partner? Forget just flowers and chocolates to make up. Scientists are pointing to a new way: a small nasal spray.

It's called the Oxytocin nasal spray. On Instagram Reels, it's got a new name: 'Kamdev's arrow'. The claim is that just two puffs up your nose can reduce anger, build trust, and make love overflow.

But is it really that simple?

So, what is Oxytocin anyway?

Oxytocin is a hormone in our brain. Everyone calls it the "Love Hormone" or the "Cuddle Hormone".

When is it released? When a mother breastfeeds her baby. When we hug someone. When we look into the eyes of a loved one. Even when we pet a dog.

Its job is to create trust, increase empathy, and strengthen our bonds with people.

How does this nasal spray work?

Normal medicines go through the stomach and into the blood. But when you take it through the nose, Oxytocin goes straight to the brain. You can feel the effects in just 30-40 minutes.

Many trials have been done on this abroad. The results are mixed.

What are the good things about this therapy?

First, it's being used in couple's therapy. Research has shown that after taking the spray, many people don't shout as much during arguments. Instead, they listen.

Second, it helps people with "social anxiety" or autism to understand others' emotions.

Third, doctors have been using Oxytocin for a long time in hospitals during childbirth and to help with breastfeeding.

What are the bad parts or limitations?

This is not a magic potion. The effect lasts for only about 2 hours. After that, it's back to square one.

Also, if there's a major crack in the trust in a relationship, this spray can't fix it. In fact, for some people, it can even increase their bias towards their own group.

There are side effects too. It can cause a burning sensation in the nose, headaches, mood swings, and blood pressure problems.

Is it available in India? What are doctors saying?

According to psychiatrist Dr. Anirban Basu, "As of now, there is no 'relationship spray' approved by the CDSCO in India. The ones being sold online are of questionable quality. You should not take them without a doctor's advice."

Even in the US (FDA) and Europe, it is still used only for research and for specific medical conditions.

So, what's the real way to boost love?

Scientists themselves say you don't need a spray. Just do these things, and your body will make its own Oxytocin.

Hug for 20 seconds. Cook a meal together. Put your phones away and talk for 2 minutes while making eye contact. Go for a walk holding hands.

These small acts are the biggest "love spray".

The Oxytocin spray is definitely a big scientific discovery. It could be useful in treating depression or PTSD.

But remember, relationships are built on time, trust, and care. A replacement for that has not been invented yet.