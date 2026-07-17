Some parents, out of love, do every little thing for their kids, even tasks their children can handle themselves, like packing their school bag or cleaning their room. This stops kids from learning what responsibility means. They get used to thinking, 'If I don't do it, someone else will.' Instead, you should encourage them to do small jobs. This builds their confidence and discipline.

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