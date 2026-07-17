Parenting Tips: These 5 Mistakes Are Making Your Child Lazy, Watch Out!
Is your child becoming lazy? It might not just be their nature. Experts say certain common parenting mistakes can actually make kids lazy. Here's a look at what those mistakes are and how you can avoid them.
5 Parenting Mistakes You Shouldn't Make
Parents Doing the Child's Chores
Some parents, out of love, do every little thing for their kids, even tasks their children can handle themselves, like packing their school bag or cleaning their room. This stops kids from learning what responsibility means. They get used to thinking, 'If I don't do it, someone else will.' Instead, you should encourage them to do small jobs. This builds their confidence and discipline.
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Pampering Them Too Much
Making Screen Time a Habit
In many homes today, kids spend hours glued to a mobile screen. This not only reduces their physical activity but also kills their interest in studies and other activities. Slowly, they start feeling lazy about doing any work. You need to set strict limits on screen time and encourage good habits like playing outdoors, sports, and reading books.
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Not Correcting Their Mistakes
Parents Not Being Role Models
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