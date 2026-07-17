- Home
- Lifestyle
- Astrology Forecast: Good Times for Cancer, Gemini, Pisces After July 19 Planetary Shift
Astrology Forecast: Good Times for Cancer, Gemini, Pisces After July 19 Planetary Shift
According to astrological calculations, all major planets are currently stuck between Rahu and Ketu, which is weakening their good influence. But this cosmic trap will break on July 19 when the Moon changes its sign.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
The third and fourth weeks of July are very important for planetary movements. Astrologers say that major planets like the Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Saturn are currently positioned between Rahu and Ketu. This alignment is weakening their positive effects on us.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
In astrology, Rahu and Ketu are always 180 degrees apart. On July 19, the Moon will move from Leo to Virgo, finally breaking the 'mayajaal' or illusionary net created by them. This change will bring good luck for three specific zodiac signs. Let's see who they are.
35
Image Credit : our own
For people with the Cancer sign, good times are just around the corner. Your mental state will improve, and all your work will proceed smoothly. Financial troubles will finally end, and any pending tasks will pick up speed. You might just have the best time of your life.
45
Image Credit : our own
Gemini folks will see a great phase once the Rahu-Ketu trap breaks. You will be able to make the right decisions at your workplace, which will lead to a promotion. Your income is also likely to increase. Overall, you will find a lot of mental peace during this time.
55
Image Credit : our own
A good period is about to begin for the Pisces sign. You will experience mental peace, and many of your tasks will get completed easily. Any ongoing tension at the office will disappear. You'll be able to work patiently, and success won't be far away. Your golden period is starting now.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos