In India, going out for a meal usually means a big group of friends or family. But things are changing. A new trend called 'solo dining' is catching on, where people are choosing to eat out all by themselves.

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Just a few years ago, seeing someone eating alone at a restaurant was a bit odd, right? The waiter would awkwardly ask, "Sir, is someone else joining you?" People would automatically assume the person had no friends, was going through a breakup, or was waiting for someone who stood them up. But that whole picture is changing now. Just like in many other major countries, the trend of eating out alone, or 'solo dining', is picking up fast in India. It's becoming a part of our lifestyle.

What are solo diners like?

People who dine solo aren't just there to eat and leave. They truly savour their food, paying attention to its texture and taste. They observe everything—the restaurant's service, the background music, and the chef's creativity. They also tend to be keen observers of what's happening at the tables around them.

Why is the solo dining trend growing?

The biggest reason for this trend is our changing lifestyle. Today, more people than ever are living by themselves, moving to different cities for jobs, and learning to carve out 'me time'. So, instead of waiting for a friend or family member to be free, they just head out for a meal on their own.

A form of self-care

Among the youth, solo travel and watching movies alone are already popular. Now, eating out alone is also becoming just as common. These individuals see it as a way to spend quality time with themselves. They don't have to wait for others or adjust to their preferences; they can eat what they want, whenever they want.

The changing urban lifestyle

In metro cities, a large number of people live away from their families for work, studies, or their careers. With the fast-paced nature of city life and demanding work environments, not everyone has the time or energy to cook at home after a long day. This often leads them to eat out alone at restaurants.

Enjoying the freedom

Amidst the constant hustle and bustle, some people see dining alone as a chance to find some peace of mind. They can enjoy their food without the distraction of phone calls or the need to make conversation. The simple joy of deciding what to eat, how long to sit, and where to go is what motivates people to try solo dining.

A stress-free meal

For some, eating alone in a quiet setting offers a welcome relief from social pressure. They don't have to worry about impressing others or keeping a conversation going. It's a completely stress-free dining experience.

The social media effect

Of course, we can't ignore the role of social media. Platforms like Instagram and Facebook have been key in making this trend go viral. People often share their solo dining experiences online, which in turn encourages others to give it a try.