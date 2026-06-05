Madhuri Dixit and Sanya Dutt's alleged relationship has always been the talk of the town back in those good old days. It was alleged that they were involved in a romantic relationship, and things soon hit a rough patch. Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed, then Dixit even called off her alleged relationship due to THIS issue.

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and there's no denying that. The diva continues to make many hearts go ‘dhak-dhak’ with her stunning on-screen presence and marvellous acting talent. Apart from her movies, the diva's love life has always been a centre of attention for her fans.

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Although the actress is now happily married and shares a lovely life with her husband, Dr. Ram Nene, there was a time when the rumours of her love life with Sanjay Dutt were always in the headlines. Yes, you read that right.

The duo, who were last seen together in Kalank, left no stone unturned in yet again igniting their crackling chemistry from the good old days. However, what if we tell you, that there was a time when she ended her alleged relationship after the actor's 1993 arrest.

Madhuri's Alleged Love Life

While Madhuri never publicly confirmed the relationship, the rumours were quite fiery. Sanjay, who was then married to actress Richa Sharma, was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in the United States. During her absence, it was alleged that Sanjay and Madhuri grew close, which later turned complicated when Richa returned to India.

If reports are to be believed, then Richa was shattered hearing about the closeness between her husband and Madhuri, declining their emotional connection for the worse. However, later, when legal trouble hit Dutt's life, Madhuri started distancing herself.

Did Madhuri Distance Herself From Dutt?

In 1993, when Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the TADA Act for illegal possession of arms in connection with the Mumbai bomb blasts, everything fell right in front of his eyes.

Yes, according to a report in Stardust magazine at the time, an article claimed that she had told Sanjay's sister, “Please tell Sanju not to call me up ever. Tell him that it’s all over." While we do not know if those were her exact words, it seems like the message was quite clear.