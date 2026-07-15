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The future of time in America

So what does this mean? Americans will no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. A single, consistent time will be followed all year round. The Daylight Saving Time, which they currently follow from March to November, will become the new permanent standard time.**A bit of history:** This whole system isn't new. America first introduced it during World War I to save electricity and fuel. They used it again in World War II and made it official with a law in 1969. This new act will finally put an end to a headache that has lasted for decades.