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Daylight Saving Drama: The Curious Reason America Keeps Resetting Time Twice In One Year!
Time is super important, right? We plan everything around it, because time doesn't change for us. But what if we told you there's a country that actually changes its clocks just so it doesn't waste daylight? Find out where and why.
The concept of Daylight Saving Time
Why India's time doesn't change
In India, our clocks always show the same time. Whether it's January or July, we stick to the Indian Standard Time (IST). But people in America, Canada, and Europe change their clocks twice a year. They set it one hour ahead in summer and one hour back in winter. This whole system is known as Daylight Saving Time.
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The logic behind changing clocks
The Sunshine Protection Act
This practice of changing the time twice a year confuses a lot of people. It messes up their sleep schedules and affects their health. After a lot of debate, the Trump administration introduced a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act to end this. The House of Representatives has already approved it, and it will become a law once Trump signs it.
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The future of time in America
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