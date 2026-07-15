Want fresh flowers for your daily pooja? Growing them in your balcony is the easiest way. With the right plants and a little care, you can get fragrant and auspicious flowers all year round.

Pooja Flowers at Home: We often need fresh flowers for our daily pooja, and sometimes we have to depend on others to get them. But even if you have a small balcony, you can easily grow your own pooja flowers at home. By choosing the right plants and taking care of them, you can have a steady supply of fresh, fragrant flowers all year. These plants grow well in small spaces and are considered very auspicious for pooja.

Marigold (Genda)

Marigold is the most common flower used in poojas. This plant loves sunlight and grows easily in a balcony pot. The flowers start blooming just a few weeks after you sow the seeds, and with proper care, they last a long time.

Hibiscus (Gudhal)

Hibiscus is specially offered to Lord Shiva and Ganesh during pooja. This plant needs very little maintenance and gives flowers daily. It looks great on a balcony with some sunlight and regular watering.

Rose (Gulab)

The rose is not just for pooja; it also makes your home look beautiful. It blooms all year with light sunlight, good soil, and regular pruning. It's best to plant it in a large pot on your balcony.

Jasmine (Chameli)

The fragrance of jasmine flowers creates a devotional atmosphere during pooja. This plant spreads in a small space and grows like a vine. Planting it near the balcony railing adds both beauty and fragrance.

Mogra

Mogra is considered sacred for pooja. Its small white flowers bloom daily. This plant grows easily in a pot and thrives even in partial sunlight.

Oleander (Kaner)

The Kaner plant is quite hardy and can survive even with less water. Its flowers are used for both pooja and decoration. Keep it in a sunny spot on your balcony.

Butterfly Pea (Aparajita)

The blue and white flowers of the Aparajita plant have special significance in pooja. This vine gives plenty of flowers with minimal care. A balcony grille or railing is the perfect spot for it.

Evergreen (Sadabahar)

As the name suggests, the Evergreen plant blooms all year round. It grows well with less water and minimal care. You'll get fresh flowers for your pooja every day.

Tuberose (Rajnigandha)

The fragrance of Tuberose creates a calm and sacred environment during pooja. You can plant it in a pot, and with the right care, it will bloom for a long time.

Sunflower (Surajmukhi)

The sunflower is seen as a symbol of positive energy. It loves sunlight and can be easily grown on a balcony. It also adds a beautiful touch to your home.