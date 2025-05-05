The hook can be used to anchor it to a surface—like a bed railing, a table edge, or even a car seat. Some even wrap the ends with rubber bands or tape for extra grip.

In a world filled with expensive phone stands, India’s desi creativity shines once again—this time with a common household item: the humble cloth hanger. Faced with the need for a hands-free phone holder while watching videos, many Indians have turned to a simple yet brilliant solution—bending a wire or plastic cloth hanger to create a DIY mobile stand. It's affordable, functional, and takes less than five minutes to assemble.

How it works:

Take any standard wire hanger (plastic ones work too) and gently bend it into a triangular or "U" shape, allowing your phone to rest securely. The hook can be used to anchor it to a surface—like a bed railing, a table edge, or even a car seat. Some even wrap the ends with rubber bands or tape for extra grip.

Whether you're watching YouTube while cooking, attending online classes, or binging your favourite shows in bed, this hands-free hack saves both your neck and your wallet.

Why it works:

This jugaad perfectly captures the spirit of Indian innovation—frugal, functional, and flexible. In an age of over-engineered gadgets, this no-frills approach reminds us that necessity is still the mother of invention.