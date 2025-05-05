synopsis

The hook can be used to anchor it to a surface—like a bed railing, a table edge, or even a car seat. Some even wrap the ends with rubber bands or tape for extra grip.

In a world filled with expensive phone stands, India’s desi creativity shines once again—this time with a common household item: the humble cloth hanger. Faced with the need for a hands-free phone holder while watching videos, many Indians have turned to a simple yet brilliant solution—bending a wire or plastic cloth hanger to create a DIY mobile stand. It's affordable, functional, and takes less than five minutes to assemble.

How it works:

YouTube video player

Take any standard wire hanger (plastic ones work too) and gently bend it into a triangular or "U" shape, allowing your phone to rest securely. The hook can be used to anchor it to a surface—like a bed railing, a table edge, or even a car seat. Some even wrap the ends with rubber bands or tape for extra grip.

Related Articles

The Great Indian Jugaad: Cooling off with mixer grinder fan hack (WATCH)
The Great Indian Jugaad: Cooling off with mixer grinder fan hack (WATCH)
The Great Indian Jugaad: How clay pots can keep your food cool without fridge
The Great Indian Jugaad: How clay pots can keep your food cool without fridge

Whether you're watching YouTube while cooking, attending online classes, or binging your favourite shows in bed, this hands-free hack saves both your neck and your wallet.

Why it works:

This jugaad perfectly captures the spirit of Indian innovation—frugal, functional, and flexible. In an age of over-engineered gadgets, this no-frills approach reminds us that necessity is still the mother of invention.