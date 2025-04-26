The process begins by salvaging the motor and fitting it with a fan blade, which can be sourced from a broken table fan or even fabricated out of lightweight aluminum or plastic.

As summer temperatures soar across India, many households turn to innovative and affordable ways to stay cool. One such brilliant example of Indian ingenuity is repurposing an old mixer grinder motor into a working fan — a perfect case of jugaad that blends necessity, creativity, and sustainability.

A fan born from kitchen scraps

It is common for households to have a non-functional or aging mixer grinder lying around. While most people may consider tossing it out, in many Indian homes, especially in small towns and villages, the motor inside the old appliance gets a second life, as the heart of a handmade table or pedestal fan.

The process begins by salvaging the motor and fitting it with a fan blade, which can be sourced from a broken table fan or even fabricated out of lightweight aluminum or plastic. The motor is then mounted onto a sturdy frame or fixed on a wall bracket. Wires are connected to a standard plug point, and often a basic on/off switch is added for convenience.

Perfect for load-shedding-prone areas

What makes this jugaad even more relevant is its utility in areas where power cuts are frequent. Some DIY enthusiasts go a step further and connect the fan to a small inverter.

In slums, workshops, and even some college hostels, this innovation is not uncommon. It offers a cooling solution for people who can't afford high-end appliances or simply enjoy building things from scratch.

Sustainability meets innovation

This homemade fan can be seen serving as a dual purpose, not only does it provide relief during peak summer, but it also promotes recycling and sustainability. Instead of sending the entire mixer to a landfill, its motor finds a new use, reducing electronic waste and saving money.

No user manual, just desi logic

There's no instruction booklet or toolkit involved. Most creators rely on observation, experience, or YouTube tutorials in Hindi or regional languages. It's a true reflection of India's frugal mindset — solving problems with limited resources and a whole lot of imagination.