Image Credit : Getty

The concept behind the clay pot fridge, also known as the Mitticool fridge, is simple yet ingenious. It uses the natural cooling properties of clay and evaporation to keep food and drinks cool without the need for electricity. Here’s how it works:

1. Two clay pots: The fridge consists of two clay pots, one large and one smaller pot that fits inside the larger one.

2. Wet sand: The space between the two pots is filled with wet sand, which acts as a cooling mechanism.

3. Evaporation cooling: The water in the sand evaporates over time, and as it does, it draws heat from the inner pot, creating a cooling effect. This process is known as evaporative cooling, and it can lower the temperature inside the inner pot by several degrees.

4. Storage: The smaller inner pot is used to store food items such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and even water. The outer clay pot helps maintain the temperature by keeping the evaporation process constant.