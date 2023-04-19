Surya Grahan 2023: Know how to watch 'Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse' online for free in India

Hybrid Solar Eclipse 2023: The eclipse will take place on April 20 and begin at 07:04 am and end at 12:29 pm. It will last more than five hours. Know how to watch it online on these sites.

The year's first solar eclipse will take place on Thursday, April 20. It will be visible in China, the United States of America, Malaysia, Fiji, Cambodia, Japan, Samoa, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Brunei, Solomon Islands, the South Indian Ocean, the South Pacific Ocean and Taiwan. The eclipse on April 20 will begin at 07:04 am and end at 12:29 pm. The total time will be for more than five hours.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth at precisely the right time, for those who are unfamiliar with the celestial/astrological phenomenon. As a result, the moon obscures the Sun's beams, preventing them from reaching Earth.

A solar eclipse is a name given to this entire occurrence. Total, annular, partial, and hybrid eclipses are the four forms of solar eclipses. Total, annular, partial, and hybrid eclipses are the four forms of solar eclipses. Furthermore, two partial solar eclipses and two total lunar eclipses will occur in 2022, the same ratio as last year.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

According to NASA, the annular solar eclipse on April 20 is a hybrid solar eclipse, which means the moon will travel in front of the sun to create what seems to be a "ring of fire" before transitioning to a total solar eclipse, in which the moon will totally cover the sun.

Know how to watch hybrid solar eclipse LIVE?

Don’t worry if solar eclipse is not visible in your city. You can watch live streams on the official YouTube page of TimeAndDate.com, Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory, and NASA.

NASA will host a livestream of the eclipse on their NASA TV YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m. EDT on April 19 (0230 GMT on April 20).



Beginning at 9:30 p.m. EDT on April 19 (0130 GMT on April 20), TimeAndDate.com will offer a livestream on their YouTube channel.

The Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory near Perth, Australia will also host a live eclipse stream on their YouTube channel at 10 p.m. EDT on April 19 (0200 GMT on April 20).

How to watch a Solar Eclipse without hurting your eyes?

For seeing the sun during a solar eclipse, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recommends using 'eclipse glasses,' which are special-purpose social filters. It is forbidden to gaze at the Sun with bare eyes during an eclipse since it might hurt our eyes. Using homemade filters or conventional sunglasses is also not recommended because it will still cause eye damage.