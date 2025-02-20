Lifestyle

No More Salwar! Wear Kurti Dress Like Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Shines at Cousin's Music Event

Kareena Kapoor carried a very beautiful kurta style dress of Sabyasachi at the music function.

Bottle Green Kurta Dress with Golden Lace Work

Kareena chose a bottle green colored floral print design fabric with golden and multi color lace on the neckline.

Try a Side Slitted Kurta Dress

If you also want to try a kurti dress like Kareena Kapoor, get an ankle length kurta stitched in printed fabric.

Cream + Red Kurta Style Dress

To get a Sabyasachi inspired kurta dress stitched, take a fabric with red and black colored prints on a cream base.

Vertical Stripe Long Kurta Dress

Like Sonam Kapoor, you can also carry a kurta dress in dark green and peach colored vertical stripes.

Plus Size Girls Can Wear This Dress

Kurta dress also looks very classy on plus size girls. Get a long kurta of bell sleeves design made in this way.

Red and White Polka Dot Dress

You can also take this type of long kurti style dress in a fabric with white colored polka dots on a red colored base.

