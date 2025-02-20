Lifestyle
Kareena Kapoor carried a very beautiful kurta style dress of Sabyasachi at the music function.
Kareena chose a bottle green colored floral print design fabric with golden and multi color lace on the neckline.
If you also want to try a kurti dress like Kareena Kapoor, get an ankle length kurta stitched in printed fabric.
To get a Sabyasachi inspired kurta dress stitched, take a fabric with red and black colored prints on a cream base.
Like Sonam Kapoor, you can also carry a kurta dress in dark green and peach colored vertical stripes.
Kurta dress also looks very classy on plus size girls. Get a long kurta of bell sleeves design made in this way.
You can also take this type of long kurti style dress in a fabric with white colored polka dots on a red colored base.
