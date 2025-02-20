Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapses while speaking in Senate floor; WATCH

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann collapsed on the Senate floor, sparking concern among lawmakers and the public. He later attributed the incident to dehydration and assured everyone he was feeling better.

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapses while speaking in Senate floor; WATCH anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann shocked senators and staff members when he suddenly collapsed on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Dramatic footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms like X, sparking concern among users. The video shows Hosemann standing at the podium before unexpectedly leaning forward and collapsing. Several senators and staff members immediately rushed to his aid, prompting the Senate to recess. He later reassured the public that he was feeling fine, attributing his collapse to dehydration.

Shortly afterward, Hosemann's office issued a statement confirming that he was "doing well and in good spirits," while expressing gratitude to the medical staff for their swift response. In his personal message, the 77-year-old Republican leader assured the people of Mississippi that he was recovering and feeling better.

"I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow,” Hosemann said. “Lesson learned: Stay hydrated.”

Governor Tate Reeves extended his support, sharing on X that he and his wife were keeping Hosemann in their prayers. State lawmakers also expressed their concern and offered words of encouragement.

The health scare occurred just a week after Hosemann proposed a $326 million tax cut plan. His proposal aimed to lower state income and grocery taxes while raising the gas tax to support road improvements. He had stressed the importance of creating a "sustainable" approach to balancing tax cuts with infrastructure funding.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 may hit Earth in 2032 & Indian cities are at risk. NASA warns of potential impact zones

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Asteroid 2024 YR4 may hit Earth in 2032 & Indian cities are at risk. NASA warns of potential impact zones shk

Asteroid 2024 YR4 may hit Earth in 2032 & Indian cities are at risk. NASA warns of potential impact zones

Two planes collide mid-air in US's Arizona, leaves 2 dead (WATCH) shk

Two planes collide mid-air in US's Arizona, leaves 2 dead (WATCH)

KIIT student death: Nepal foreign minister urges Odisha minister to act against those involved dmn

KIIT student death: Nepal foreign minister urges Odisha minister to act against those involved

Israel military files charges against five soldiers for brutal torture of Palestinian detainee dmn

Israel military files charges against five soldiers for brutal torture of Palestinian detainee

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory shk

Chinese student sets sex doll on fire to hide it from friends, triggers blaze in university dormitory

Recent Stories

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Will Vicky Kaushal's film surpass Rs. 300 cr and set new records? CHECK NTI

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Will Vicky Kaushal’s film surpass Rs. 300 Cr and set new records? CHECK

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law RBA

Who is Alekha Advani? Meet Aadar Jain's wife, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

8 fashion hacks every man should know

8 fashion hacks every man should know

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon