Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann collapses while speaking in Senate floor; WATCH

Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann shocked senators and staff members when he suddenly collapsed on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Dramatic footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms like X, sparking concern among users. The video shows Hosemann standing at the podium before unexpectedly leaning forward and collapsing. Several senators and staff members immediately rushed to his aid, prompting the Senate to recess. He later reassured the public that he was feeling fine, attributing his collapse to dehydration.

Shortly afterward, Hosemann's office issued a statement confirming that he was "doing well and in good spirits," while expressing gratitude to the medical staff for their swift response. In his personal message, the 77-year-old Republican leader assured the people of Mississippi that he was recovering and feeling better.

"I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow,” Hosemann said. “Lesson learned: Stay hydrated.”

Governor Tate Reeves extended his support, sharing on X that he and his wife were keeping Hosemann in their prayers. State lawmakers also expressed their concern and offered words of encouragement.

The health scare occurred just a week after Hosemann proposed a $326 million tax cut plan. His proposal aimed to lower state income and grocery taxes while raising the gas tax to support road improvements. He had stressed the importance of creating a "sustainable" approach to balancing tax cuts with infrastructure funding.

