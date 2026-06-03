Want Glowing Skin? Follow These 5 Simple Nighttime Habits Before Bed
Dreaming of naturally glowing skin? The secret may not lie in expensive beauty products but in your bedtime habits. These five simple nighttime rituals can help nourish your skin and boost its natural radiance.
16
Image Credit : Getty
Tips to boost your face's glow
Many of us chase after glowing skin with expensive creams and salon facials. But experts believe true radiance comes from within. A few simple habits, especially before you hit the bed at night, can seriously boost your skin's glow. Here’s a detailed look at what you need to do.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : unsplash
Clean your face thoroughly
Cleaning your face before sleeping is a total must-do. Throughout the day, pollution, dust, and makeup clog your skin's pores. If you don't wash it all off, you're inviting pimples and blackheads. Experts recommend using a gentle facewash at night. This helps your skin repair and renew itself much more effectively while you sleep.
36
Image Credit : pinterest
Drink enough water
Most of us drink water all day but forget about it at night. But having a glass of water about an hour before bed keeps your body well-hydrated. When your body has enough moisture, your skin won't get dry. Experts say dehydration is a major reason why skin looks dull and tired. So, make sure you give your body the water it needs, even at night.
46
Image Credit : pinterest
Moisturiser or night cream
Your skin works hard to repair itself while you sleep. You can help it along by giving it enough moisture. Experts say that if you have dry skin, applying a moisturiser before bed is key to waking up with soft, glowing skin. Just be sure to pick a product that actually suits your skin type.
56
Image Credit : Mobile\Twitter
Stay away from digital screens
These days, most of us are glued to our phones right until we fall asleep. But the blue light from these screens messes with the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. This ruins your sleep quality. And poor sleep means dark circles and a tired-looking face. That's why experts advise putting away your phone, TV, and laptop at least 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Get peaceful sleep
You can use the most expensive creams in the world, but your skin won't look healthy without proper sleep. Adults typically need a good 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep every night. When you sleep, your body produces more collagen, which is what keeps your skin firm and youthful. Your skin cells also repair themselves much faster.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos