Director SS Rajamouli lost his cool at a fan attempting a selfie during Kota Srinivasa Rao’s funeral. The moment was caught on camera and has since gone viral, sparking debate online.

A video of director SS Rajamouli snapping at a fan during the funeral of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao has gone viral online. The incident took place on Sunday, July 13, outside Rao’s residence in Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Rajamouli, who came with his wife Rama Rajamouli to pay his respects, was leaving the venue when a fan tried to take a selfie with him. Despite the serious and emotional atmosphere, the fan followed Rajamouli closely, trying to get a picture. The director, clearly disturbed by the intrusion, lost his temper. In the video, he can be seen pushing the fan away and making a frustrated hand gesture before getting into his car.

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking debate. While many supported Rajamouli’s reaction, calling it justified given the situation, others criticized the fan for being insensitive during a moment of mourning.

Kota Srinivasa Rao, a legendary actor and former MLA, passed away on July 13 at the age of 83 after a long illness. His funeral was attended by many top Telugu film stars including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rana Daggubati.

Though the day was meant to be a respectful farewell to one of Telugu cinema’s greatest, the viral video of Rajamouli’s reaction has now taken over the internet, reminding fans once again to respect personal boundaries — especially during moments of grief.