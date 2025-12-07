Here are the key symptoms of lung cancer to watch for, including persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and recurring respiratory infections that should not be ignored.

If you see the above symptoms, do not try to self-diagnose. You must consult a doctor. Only confirm the disease after this.

