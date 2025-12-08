Planning 2026 Getaway? Explore India’s Top Romantic Honeymoon Destinations
Romantic Honeymoon Destinations: India has many romantic honeymoon spots, from snowy Manali to the beach life of Goa, peaceful Kerala, royal Udaipur, and the private Andaman Islands.
Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in India
A honeymoon is a beautiful start to a new life, and picking the right spot is key. India has many romantic places, from scenic hills and calm beaches to snowy mountains. Perfect for the new year!
Manali (Himachal Pradesh)
Snowy mountains and stunning nature make Manali a hit with couples. Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley add to the charm. Skiing and paragliding bring you closer. It's a perfect winter spot.
Goa
Long beach walks, candlelight dinners, or scooter rides—Goa is a top honeymoon pick. North Goa is for parties, while South Goa has quiet beaches perfect for couples. It's trendy and fun.
Kerala
Stroll through Munnar's tea gardens or stay in an Alleppey houseboat. Kerala is a perfect mix of love and peace. A backwater houseboat is a dream for couples. It's the best for privacy.
Udaipur (Rajasthan)
Udaipur is one of India's most romantic spots. City Palace and Lake Pichola offer a royal feel. Lakeside hotels and palace-style rooms make it 'India's Venice.' Best for royal privacy.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Andaman is perfect for newlyweds seeking a quiet, scenic spot. Havelock Island, scuba diving, and coral reefs make it heavenly. It's called the 'Maldives of India.' Best for a peaceful start.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.