Brain stroke often begins with subtle symptoms that many people mistake for everyday discomfort. Recognizing these early warning signs and adopting a protective diet, can significantly reduce long-term brain damage and improve survival outcomes.

A brain stroke is just one of the most dangerous medical emergencies, when blood flow to the brain is disrupted or a vessel bursts. Early symptoms can appear suddenly, but they can be easily overlooked or misjudged as just fatigue, stress, or minor health issues. Recognising them and being quick in responding can save a life or prevent long-term damage.

Never Ignore These 8 Early Symptoms Of Brain Stroke:

1. Sudden numbness or weakness

There's a strong indicator here if it just suddenly happens that the face, arm, or leg goes numb or weak-most significantly, on one side. Indeed, one of the earliest symptoms for a stroke.

2. Difficulty Speaking or Understanding

Slurred speech, confusion, or an inability to understand uncomplicated conversations signals a blockage in the brain's language centers.

3. Sudden Vision Alterations

Blurred, black, or double vision occurs in one or both eyes and without warning. Many, unfortunately, underestimate this symptom, but one has to pay it immediate attention.

4. Severe Headache of Unknown Origin

An intense headache that hits suddenly, often described as the worst headache of their lives, may signify a hemorrhagic stroke.

5. Dizziness or Loss of Coordination

If you suddenly have difficulty walking, balancing, or coordinating all your movements, this may be due to disrupted blood flow in the brain.

6. Facial Drooping

An uneven smile or droop on one side of the face is a classic warning sign. Ask the person to smile-if the face looks asymmetrical, seek help.

7. Sudden Fatigue or Confusion

Sudden extreme tiredness, confusion and inability to stay alert may herald an early stroke, most noticeably in the elderly.

8. Nausea or Vomiting

In some instances, a stroke may precipitate abrupt nausea, vomiting, or dizziness, and these symptoms can occur in association with lesions involving the cerebellum. The Best Foods to Eat in Order to Support Brain and Stroke Prevention.

Diet is important in protecting brain health against and reducing the risk of stroke. Among these foods are included:

1. Leafy greens

Spinach, kale, and other greens come in ample quantity with folate and antioxidants which support healthy blood flow.

2. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries can help lessen oxidative stress which impairs cognition ability.

3. Fatty Fish

Salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that lower inflammation and support brain health.

4. Whole Grains

Brown rice, oats, and quinoa help maintain stable blood pressure-a significant factor in stroke prevention.

5. Nuts & Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds provide healthy fats that boost circulation.

6. Olive Oil

Rich in monounsaturated fats, it protects against vascular damage and improves heart health.

7. Turmeric

The curcumin found in turmeric reduces inflammation and may help prevent damage to brain cells.

8. Citrus Fruits

These vitamin C-rich fruits such as oranges and lemons help strengthen blood vessels and lower cholesterol.