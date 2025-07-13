Image Credit : facebook

Kota Srinivasa Rao's father, Sita Ram Anjaneyulu, was a doctor. Rao initially wanted to be a doctor but his love for acting led him to the film industry. Before films, he worked at State Bank. He was married to Rukmini and had three children, two daughters and a son. His son, Kota Venkat Anjaneya Prasad, died in a road accident in Hyderabad on June 20, 2010.