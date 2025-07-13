Image Credit : youtube print shot/suresh production

While Kota had transitioned to comedy, 'Ganesh' (1998) brought back his villainous side. Directed by Tirupati Swami and produced by Suresh Babu, this Venkatesh starrer featured Kota as the menacing Health Minister Samba Sivudu. His portrayal of a ruthless, blood-sucking minister is both impressive and repulsive. His warning scene at the hero's house, his involvement in the kidney mafia, and his terrifying bald look are all memorable. Kota nailed the cruel villain role, showcasing his acting range.