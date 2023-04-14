Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare tips: Vitamin C to Hyaluronic Acid- 5 serums to hydrated and protected from sunburn, skin tan

     Is the scorching summer heat damaging your skin? Here we share some sunburn prevention tips and advice that one should remember for summer skin care. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Summer heat may dry and damage your skin. Aside from staying as much as possible in the shade and drinking enough of water, the following actions are critical to keeping skin clean, moisturised, and protected. Cleanse your skin every day and night, particularly using foamy cleansers, which are more active and assist in the elimination of dead cells and perspiration. Sensitive skin requires caution and may want to use a milk cleanser instead. 

    The next step would be Vitamin C serum, an antioxidant that protects the skin against anti-free radicals such as rain, wind, pollution, sun, and air conditioning. Then use a mild moisturising moisturiser to keep skin supple and moisturised, followed by SPF 50+ sunscreen and non-comedogenic makeup. A moderate exfoliation and a nice moisturising mask once or twice a week can help to keep beautiful, healthy skin throughout the summer. 

    Here are a few important components to keep in mind for summer skin care:

    Vitamin E is an excellent element since it is known to reduce continued DNA damage creation after sun exposure. Combined with Vitamin C, which promotes maintaining vitamin E levels, this pair is a fantastic fit in the summer.

    Vitamin C is an element that should be utilised all year, not only in the summer. It protects your skin from hyperpigmentation and discolouration while also stimulating collagen formation. Buy a medical-grade Vitamin C serum and use it at least once every day. 

    In the summer, Alpha-hydroxy Acids (AHAs) are an essential exfoliator for oily skin. It will aid in the removal of oils from congested pores and the prevention of summer acne. To avoid over-removal, use it gently, once or twice a week at most. 

    Hyaluronic Acid is a humectant that is excellent for hydrating your summer skin. In the summer, use it twice daily after washing. 

    Zinc oxide is a mineral-based sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB radiation. All exposed skin should use sunscreen every day. When I discuss sun protection, I always include not just the face and neck but also the decolletage, the back of the neck, and the tops of the hands and feet. Remember to reapply as required.

    Simple Steps to Remove Skin Tan and Avoid Sunburn
    Once the skin has become tanned, the most uncomplicated technique to erase the tan is to prevent further sun exposure and apply sunscreen as needed. Once a week, gentle body and/or face exfoliation will aid in eliminating dead cells and tan. To avoid making skin sensitive, avoid exfoliating every day or using abrasive scrubs. Drink lots of water and moisturise your skin every day and night.

     

