Maggi Tablet Mystery: Truth Behind the Viral Video That’s Breaking the Internet
A video of a Maggi tablet going viral on social media has caught everyone's attention. What's the real story behind this tablet that supposedly makes noodles instantly in hot water? Here's the interesting scoop.
Can you cook?
There's a saying that if you ask some young women today if they can cook, they'll say yes, they can make Maggi noodles. Memes about this were a big hit, especially during COVID.
Two minutes?
Even though they say 'make Maggi noodles in two minutes,' it never really happens in two minutes. But since it gets ready in about ten minutes without any stress, it's a favorite for many.
It was also banned
Because of the taste powder added to it, Maggi noodles were even banned last year. It was proven that the powder contained toxic flavorings. At that time, other noodle companies emerged.
Different companies
Whatever the brand of noodles, it has become famous as 'Maggi noodles.' Many people don't even know that Maggi is just the company's name.
Maggi Tablet
That's not the point now. A video of a Maggi tablet instead of a packet is going super viral. The noodles are inside this tablet. If you put it in hot water, Maggi noodles are ready in just two minutes. Since the seasoning powder is also inside, it saves time too!
Wait, wait...
Wait, wait... don't go searching on Google for where to find this tablet. Read the headline again. This isn't a real Maggi tablet, but an AI tablet. It means this concept was created using Artificial Intelligence.
Look at this!
Inspired by this, it wouldn't be surprising if such a tablet actually comes out. But for now, it's not real, just an AI creation. Believing it's real, the video got 40 million views in hours! Aditya Soni shared it.
