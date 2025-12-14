Image Credit : AI

Many people are used to eating biscuits with tea. But this is also harmful to health. Biscuits are high in refined flour, sugar, and unhealthy fats. When combined with tea, there's a risk of a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. This can cause more trouble for people with diabetes.

Note: The information provided above is for basic informational purposes only. It is best to follow a doctor's advice regarding health matters.