Health Tips: Never Eat These Items With Tea To Avoid Serious Issues
For many people, the day begins with a cup of tea. But experts warn that pairing tea with certain foods, especially those commonly dipped or eaten alongside it, can negatively affect digestion and overall health.
Health Tips
Many people start their day with tea or coffee. For some, it's a habit, for others, it's for energy. However, many don't know that some foods eaten with tea or coffee can slowly harm their health. Experts say these wrong combinations can cause gas, acidity, nutritional deficiencies, and even hormonal imbalances.
Deep-fried snacks are dangerous
Many people love eating deep-fried items like samosas and bread pakoras with tea. But this isn't good for your health. The tannin in tea, when mixed with oil, can lead to gas, bloating, and acidity problems. Moreover, it also reduces the body's ability to absorb essential iron.
With iron-rich foods
Experts suggest not to eat iron-rich foods with tea or coffee. The oxalate in tea hinders iron absorption. This can lead to an iron deficiency in the body. That's why you should consume iron-rich foods like leafy greens and nuts with a gap after having tea.
Problems if mixed with yogurt products
It's not a good idea to have yogurt or dishes made with yogurt along with tea or coffee. Tea heats the body, while yogurt has a cooling effect. This combination of opposite properties can cause stomach irritation and bloating. If you have this habit, it's best to stop it immediately.
Tea and biscuits are also not a good combination
Many people are used to eating biscuits with tea. But this is also harmful to health. Biscuits are high in refined flour, sugar, and unhealthy fats. When combined with tea, there's a risk of a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. This can cause more trouble for people with diabetes.
Note: The information provided above is for basic informational purposes only. It is best to follow a doctor's advice regarding health matters.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.