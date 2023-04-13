Retinol and Vitamin C to Salicylic Acid and Retinol- SPOT these 5 combinations that can harm your skin

Understanding the chemicals in your skincare products and how they interact with one another is critical. In this write-up, we will discuss five skincare combinations you should avoid.

Everyone desires beautiful skin, and many skincare products are used to accomplish it. However, combining multiple cosmetics might be harmful to our skin. Some skincare combinations might harm our skin, resulting in unpleasant results.

To get the greatest results, you must know which skincare products may be safely mixed and which should be avoided. This post will go over five skincare combos you should avoid.

Vitamin C with AHA and BHA - Vitamin C can cause skin irritation and damage when used with AHA and BHA. These substances exfoliate the skin; combining them might result in over-exfoliation. Use them on alternate days or at different times of the day to avoid any bad effects.

Retinol and Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA) - When used simultaneously, they may cause irritation, dryness, and sensitivity. They both exfoliate the skin, and mixing them might result in over-exfoliation, which can be harmful. It is preferable to utilise them at different times of the day to avoid bad effects.

Benzoyl Peroxide and Retinol - Acne-fighting chemicals such as Benzoyl Peroxide and Retinol are effective. Combined, however, they can be harsh on the skin, producing dryness, redness, and peeling. During the day, apply benzoyl peroxide and at night, retinol.

Retinol and Vitamin C - These are two potent active substances that can help to enhance skin texture and brightness. However, because to their distinct pH levels, they might produce irritation, redness, and dryness when applied together. This might disrupt the natural equilibrium of the skin. To avoid any negative effects on the skin, use them in various products or at different times.

Salicylic Acid and Retinol - Salicylic acid and retinol might produce severe dryness and peeling when taken together. Both are exfoliants that can damage the skin's barrier function, causing irritation and sensitivity. To avoid unpleasant reactions, use them separately, at different times of the day or under the guidance of a dermatologist.

