    Here are four effective tips to boost your attention span

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Around 47% of our waking hours are spent thinking about things other than what we are doing, according to a 2010 study. Here are some tips to develop your attention span so that you can focus and concentrate better in life.

    SLEEP WELL: Lack of sleep causes lower concentration levels, making it extremely difficult focus on serious activities such as  driving. Our brain can strengthen the connections between its cells, reawaken stored memories, and transfer information from the short-term memory to the long-term memory when we receive enough sleep.

    MEDITATE: Through meditation, you can teach your mind to maintain its attention and not allow it to wander. Most meditation approaches call for focusing on an external object or an internal process, and regular practice of these techniques can increase one's attention span.

    READ MORE: Establish a practise of reading for 20 to 30 minutes before work, before bed, or during your lunch break. You might also read something you already have read before, just for new insights. The aim is to provide your brain a fresh learning stimulus.

    UNWIND: Even if you haven't exercised, you will feel fatigued after working for an extensive period. Decision fatigue is the result of this mental obstacle. Therefore, relax and take a brief break.

