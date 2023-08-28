Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin friendly Nuts: 5 incredible advantages of eating Cashews

    Cashew nuts, in addition to being a tasty snack, offer several skin benefits when incorporated into your diet in moderation. Here are five skin benefits of cashews. Cashews are a powerhouse of skin-related benefits and are a boon in making your skincare journey easier.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 7:55 PM IST

    We all want healthy, smooth, and wrinkle-free skin- cashews can help you achieve it. Cashews are the storehouse of zinc, magnesium, selenium, iron, and phosphorus. These nuts are also rich in proteins and vitamins that can improve the skin's complexion and prevents wrinkle. Cashew is rich in copper and vitamin C. Both are essential for healthy and supple skin. It also helps to maintain levels of collagen and elastin in the skin, thus aiding it to stay youthful for a long time. Vitamin C further helps retain the supple elasticity of the skin and imparts radiance to it. Cashews do amazing things for your skin, as they are packed and loaded with iron and zinc and are also beneficial and effective in checking anaemia. They contain vitamin C, zinc, magnesium, selenium, and iron, which give you that sun-kissed glow.

    Here are the 5 incredible advantages of eating Cashews:

    1. Collagen Production:

    Cashew nuts are a good source of copper, a mineral that plays a vital role in the synthesis of collagen. Collagen is essential for maintaining skin's elasticity and firmness, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

    2. UV Protection:

    Cashews contain antioxidants like zeaxanthin and lutein, which help protect the skin from the harmful effects of UV rays. While they're not a replacement for sunscreen, incorporating these antioxidants into your diet can provide additional protection against sun damage.

    3. Healthy Fats:

    Cashews are rich in healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These fats help to keep your skin hydrated and maintain its natural moisture barrier, reducing dryness and flakiness.

    4. Reduced Inflammation:

    The anti-inflammatory properties of cashew nuts can help soothe skin conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Consuming cashews may contribute to a calmer complexion.

    5. Clearer Complexion:

    Cashews contain zinc, a mineral that plays a role in regulating oil production in the skin. This can help reduce the likelihood of acne breakouts and promote a clearer complexion.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 7:55 PM IST
